Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 41.8 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 41.8 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 41.8 mln cubic meters as of October 22. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," a Gazprom representative told reporters. Earlier the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) confirmed the request for pumping of this volume of gas.

On the previous day, the pumping equaled 41.5 mln cubic meters.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.