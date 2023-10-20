Bitcoin surpasses $30,000, first time since August 9

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin during rose by more than 5% to $30,187, according to data from the Coindesk platform.

As of 13:54 Moscow time, Bitcoin slowed down and reached $29,913 (+5%).

The last time the price of Bitcoin exceeded $30,000 was on August 9, 2023.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.