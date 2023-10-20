Russian oil imports to India double in April-September

NEW DELHI, October 20. /TASS/. Russia more than doubled its oil supplies to India, which is the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of hydrocarbons, from April to September, according to data provided by the Economic Times newspaper.

India imported on average 1.76 mln barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil in the reporting period, up by more than two times compared with supplies in the same period last year.

Russia currently makes up 40% of Indian oil imports. On the other hand, lower purchases from the Middle East dragged down the share of OPEC in India's overall imports "to the lowest in 22 years," the paper said.

India's imports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia fell by 12% and about 23% to 928,000 bpd and 607,500 bpd, respectively, during the April-September period, the data showed.