CIS countries committed to cooperation in food security area — communique

ASTANA, October 20. /TASS/. Representatives of CIS countries are committed to close cooperation in the area of food security, according to a communique adopted following the ministerial conference of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on issues of food security that has taken place in Astana.

"A communique was signed within the framework of the ministerial conference, during which the parties confirmed their commitment to close interaction and cooperation on ensuring foods security in CIS countries," Vice-minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Erbol Taszhurekov told reporters.

"During the conference we discussed sensitive issues and relevant challenges. This is exchange of experience, technologies, the creation of joint projects and joint entry into foreign markets," he said.