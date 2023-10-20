Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.08% to 3,257.85 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.47% to 1,061.55 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:45 a.m., the MOEX was down by 0.08% at 3,252.49 points, while the RTS was up by 0.67% at 1,063.6 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.74% at 96.33 rubles, the euro was down by 0.91% at 101.86 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.82% at 13.116 rubles as of 10:45 a.m.