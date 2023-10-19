Systemic solutions for payments to foreign counterparties in progress — PM

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The government in cooperation with the Bank of Russia is preparing systemic solutions providing for the opportunity of settlements with foreign counterparties, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia 2023 International Export Forum.

"Our companies are finding opportunities to make payments to counterparties despites all the restrictions. We are preparing systemic solutions in this sphere together with the Central Bank," Mishustin said.

They will increase accessibility for payments, the Prime Minister noted. "As regards insurance, either marine or credit one, Russian services continue functioning in such spheres. It is possible to make transactions and deliver products in time for almost all key buyers," Mishustin said.

Russia is ready to build up honest and open relations with those proceeding from their sovereign interests, despite the propaganda of the collective West, he stressed. "There are many that share our position, which is evidenced by the recent expansion of BRICS and the buildup of long-term plans with the largest partners - India, China, Turkey and Brazil, and with the bunch of backbone countries of the Middle East, Asia, South America and Africa," Mishustin noted. These are the results of the work on a new format of foreign trade ties performed by the government and the business, which rest on confidence in Russia as a partner, evolved over decades, he stressed.