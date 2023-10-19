Japan’s imports of Russian LNG down 21% in six months, coal purchases lose 77%

TOKYO, October 19. /TASS/. Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia fell by 21.4% in the first half of the current financial year (April-September) year-on-year, according to figures released by the Japanese finance ministry.

Japan’s purchases of Russian coal plunged by 77.3% in the same period, and the country did not purchase Russian oil, on which G7 countries have imposed a price ceiling, excluding supplies from Sakhalin-2 linked to LNG imports within the project.

A decrease in imports of energy resources from Russia comes amid a total contraction of purchases of those commodities abroad. For example, total imports of LNG and coal went down by 14.1% and by 10.5%, respectively.

The share of Russian LNG in the total volume of imports of this type of fuel equaled 8.3% in the first half of financial year, according to TASS’ calculations, down from 9.07% in the same period last year.