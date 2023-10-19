Trade turnover between Japan, Russia down 48% in April-September to $4.2 bln

TOKYO, October 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia decreased by 48.2% in the first half of the current financial year (April-September) year-on-year to 629.183 bln yen (or around $4.2 bln), according to TASS’ calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry.

A decrease in imports of Russian liquefied natural gas by 21.4% and coal by 77.3% was the main factor behind the contraction of trade turnover. Energy resources account for more than 40% of total trade turnover.

That said, imports from Russia dropped by 57.9%, while exports only lost 8.8% amid an increase in supplies of Japanese cars to Russia by 25.2%. Cars account for more than 22% of total trade turnover.