Kazakhstan stops supplying 106 product descriptions to Russia due to sanctions

ASTANA, October 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has halted supplies of 106 product descriptions to Russia in connection with Western sanctions against Russia, Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev said.

"These are 106 different products. We fully limited their export. These are the defense goods. For example, drones, internal components, specialized electronics, chips, and the like products," Torebayev said, cited by the zakon.kz news outlet.

In late September, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the visit to Germany that Astana would follow the regime of sanctions introduced by Western countries against Russia.