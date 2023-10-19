Gazprom, CNPC agree on additional gas supplies to China by end-2023

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Gazprom and CNPC have signed an additional agreement to the current contract on gas supplies to China via the eastern route for an extra volume of deliveries by the end of this year, the Russian holding said in a statement.

Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC Dai Houliang have had a working meeting in Beijing.

"During the meeting Gazprom and CNPC signed an additional agreement to the gas sales contract on the eastern route for an extra volume of supplies of Russian gas to China by the end of 2023," the statement reads.

Moreover, Miller informed his colleague about the progress of design works on the project on the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline on Mongolian territory that will become the continuation of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. The parties also focused on the implementation of the project on deliveries on the Far Eastern route that is being designed.

"Gazprom and CNPC also signed a revised agreement on cooperation in the area of mutual recognition of standards and compliance assessment results replacing the one effective since 2016," the Russian company said.