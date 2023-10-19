Gazprom head says gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia up 46.6% this year

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Gazprom’s gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia have risen by more than 46% this year, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller said following a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC Dai Houliang, adding that the Russian holding is ready to continue increasing them.

Miller also called the gas talks with CNPC fruitful.

"The talks on all issues of cooperation in the gas sector were very fruitful and meaningful. This year the growth of gas supplies via the Power of Siberia has already reached 46.6% compared with the same period last year. Gazprom is ready to continue boosting supplies and reliably provide Chinese partners with natural gas on routes agreed," he was quoted as saying in a statement released by the company.

During the meeting, Gazprom and CNPC also signed an additional agreement to the gas sales contract on the eastern route (via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline) for an extra volume of Russian gas supplies to China by the end of 2023. There is a 30-year agreement effective between the companies for purchase and sale of gas via this pipeline in the amount of 38 bln cubic meters per year, with supplies having started in 2019.

In February 2022, the companies signed a long-term agreement on purchase and sale of gas via the Far Eastern route. After the project reaches its design capacity, Russian pipeline gas supplies to China will grow by 10 bln cubic meters and hit a total of 48 bln cubic meters per year.

Gazprom is also considering the possibility of gas deliveries via the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline through Mongolia amounting up to 50 bln cubic meters per year.