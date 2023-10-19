Russia wants to attract Chinese companies to oil, gas, renewable energy projects

BEIJING, October 19. /TASS/. Russia wishes to attract Chinese companies to work on projects to develop promising hydrocarbon fields. Cooperation in alternative energy sources could also be beneficial, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russian-Chinese Energy Forum.

"When implementing projects in the field of alternative energy sources, we will be pleased to see Chinese business among our partners in the development of both promising hydrocarbon fields in Russia and on the territory of these countries (Russia and China - TASS). We see both areas as promising and in demand," he said.

Furthermore, Russia sees a high potential for growth in long-term energy supplies to China. The two countries are also discussing joint production of equipment for the fuel and energy sectors, which will be exported to foreign markets, according to Novak.

"We see a high potential for increasing energy resource supply, as well as long-term supply contracts that guarantee a fair price and reliability," Novak said.