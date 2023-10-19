First Arctic LNG-2 line expected to be launched before end of 2023 — Novak

BEIJING, October 19. /TASS/. The first line of the Arctic LNG-2 LNG plant will be launched before the end of 2023, shipments will begin in early 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russian-Chinese Energy Forum.

"Despite external challenges, the first line of the project will be launched by the end of the year. Deliveries are expected to begin early next year. We are also fully committed to our plans to launch two additional lines in 2024 and 2026," he said.

Novatek's CEO Leonid Mikhelson announced in early September that the company was starting commissioning work on the first line of the Arctic LNG-2 plant, which would reach its designed capacity in the Q1 of 2024. At the same time, the second line of Arctic LNG-2 could start LNG output in December 2024.

Arctic LNG-2 is Novatek's second LNG project, which includes construction of three LNG production lines, each with a capacity of 6.6 mln tons per year, as well as the production of stable gas condensate at a rate of up to 1.6 mln tons per year. The first, second, and third lines are scheduled to launch in 2023, 2024, and 2026, respectively.