China ready to work on creation of economic corridor via Russia, Mongolia

BEIJING, October 19. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to facilitate the formation of the economic corridor that will connect Russia, Mongolia and China, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Beijing.

"China is ready to expand trilateral cooperation with Mongolia and Russia and consistently work on the creation of the trilateral economic corridor," he was quoted as saying by the country’s central television.

The country will continue fostering Mongolia's economic development, the Chinese leader added, noting that it targets collaboration that considers the key interests of both parties.

In 2016, Russia, China and Mongolia adopted a program on developing the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor. The project is aimed at competitively building into global supply routes and developing of regions. The sides agreed on extension of the program for five years at a meeting in Samarkand in September 2022.