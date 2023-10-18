West destroyed process of global economic integration – Russian envoy to EU

BRUSSELS, October 18. /TASS/. The actions of the West, including its unilateral sanctions, destroyed the processes of global trade and economic integration, Russian Acting Permanent Representative to the EU Kirill Logvinov said during a reception at the Russian mission in Brussels, dedicated to Russia’s 2023 presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Next year, we are going to celebrate the tenth anniversary of our integrational association - the EAEU. I will remind that, during the era of emergence of the EAEU, a lot was said about an integration of integrations, meaning a harmonization of regional economic projects, based on universal transparent principles of international trade and aimed at prevention of unbalancing of the existing system of commodity-money relations. Unfortunately, actions of the West have disrupted the movement in this direction, and it necessary now more than ever to secure ourselves from anyone’s arbitrary actions. Currently, Russia is the main object of sanctions pressure of the US and the EU, but it is obvious that, tomorrow, anyone can find themselves in Russia’s place, without exaggeration," Logvinov said.

He underscored that, in order to successfully implement projects that are mutually beneficial for EAEU states, it is necessary to "reduce the dependence on the mechanisms of international economic ties, controlled by a small group of actors, including the reserve currencies."

"The results are already rather tangible: in 2022, 76% of mutual transactions and trade between EAEU member states were carried out in national and friendly currencies; this year, this indicator shows a tendency for further growth," the Russian diplomat underscored.

The event at the Russian mission was attended by leaders of diplomatic missions of about 20 states, including EAEU member states, as well as international reporters. During the meeting, the diplomats exchanged opinions on the EAEU’s practical activities, discussed pressing international challenges and problems, including in the economic area.