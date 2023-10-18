MOEX Russia, RTS indexes rising by end of trading session — market data

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian market indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with an upward trend.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index rose by 0.06% to 3,249.21 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS index added 0.42% to 1,051.17 points.

The dollar lost 0.31% to 97.39 rubles. The euro edged down by 0.92% and amounted to 102.6 rubles by the end of the trading session. The yuan dropped by 0.03% and reached 13.28 rubles.

Meanwhile, Brent futures increased by 1.84% and amounted to $91.25 a barrel on the London-based ICE.

Chances that the Russian stock market remain as the ruble is still relatively weak, while oil prices are optimistic, BCS Investment World noted. The company forecasts the MOEX Russia to be within 3,150-3,275 points tomorrow.

Freedom Finance Global predicts the MOEX Russia Index will be in the corridor of 3,220-3,285 points "with the higher probability of moving to the upper limit of this range." The RTS Index is expected to be within 1,040-1,065 points, the company noted. "The Russian ruble will probably continue consolidating near the mark of 97 rubles per dollar, while global oil prices will sharply respond to the situation in the Middle East and the response of neighboring states. Therefore, the probability is that global oil prices will continue moving to $95 per barrel of the Brent," company analyst Vladimir Chernov said.