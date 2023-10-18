Gasoline production in Russia down 3.2% over week — statistics

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Motor gasoline production in Russia dropped by 3.2% weekly to 744,100 metric tons, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

Diesel fuel production ticked up by 1.3% at the same time to 1.497 mln metric tons.

Russia’s average consumer gasoline prices dropped by 0.2% in average to 55.25 rubles ($0.56) a liter.

Diesel fuel prices lost 0.22% to 64.39 rubles ($0.66) a liter.

Ai-92 (regular) grade gasoline prices declined by 0.19% weekly to 50.93 rubles ($0.52) per liter. Ai-95 (premium) gasoline prices lost 0.18% to 55.63 rubles ($0.57) per liter. Ai-98 grade gasoline prices added 0.03% to 68.33 rubles ($0.7) per liter.

Motor gasoline prices declined in 65 Russian regions, specifically by 4.5% in Sevastopol and 4.3% in the Republic of Crimea. Prices in Moscow and St. Petersburg lost 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.