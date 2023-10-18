Annual inflation in Russia from October 10 to 16 up to 6.38% — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia from October 10 to October 16, 2023 accelerated to 6.38% from 6.26% a week earlier, the Economic Development Ministry said in the price situation review.

"In the week from October 10 to October 16, 2023, inflation slowed down to 0.15%. Year-on-year price growth was 6.38%. In the food products segment, prices increased by 0.36%. Prices for fruits and vegetables resumed rising, for other food products price growth remained almost at the level of the previous week. In the segment of non-food products, price growth slowed to 0.06% with a decrease in the rate of increase in prices for passenger cars. In the services sector, prices decreased (0.06%) mainly due to cheaper air tickets for domestic flights (4.17%)," the review notes.

On September 22, the Economic Development Ministry published an updated forecast of the socio-economic development of the Russian Federation for the period 2024-2026. According to the document, the ministry raised the forecast for inflation in 2023 from 5.3% to 7.5%.