Weekly inflation in Russia slowing down to 0.15% — statistics

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia was 0.15% from October 10 to 16 after staying at 0.24% a week earlier, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

Consumer prices rose 5.1% from the year beginning and 0.45% from early October.

Inflation amounted to 6.39% in annual terms as of October 16, 2023.

In the food segment, prices moved up by 3% for hen eggs, 0.9% for pork and chicken meat, 0.7% for dry infant formulas, 0.6% for half-smoked and cooked smoked sausages and rice, 0.5% for butter, 0.4% for mutton, frozen fish, cheese, millet and black tea, 0.3% for beef, margarine, wheat flour and bread, and 0.2% for cooked sausages, pasteurized milk, cookies and edible salt. At the same time, the price drop was 0.4% for canned vegetables for infants and 0.2% for curd.

In the non-food segment, prices ticked up by 1.2% for TV sets, 1.1% for vacuum cleaners, and 0.7% for smartphones. Motor gasoline and diesel fuel prices lost 0.3%.