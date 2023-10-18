Beijing expects Russia-Mongolia-China gas pipeline project to make headway shortly

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Beijing expects the project to build the Russia-Mongolia-China gas pipeline to start making headway very soon, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"China hopes that the Russia-Mongolia-China gas pipeline project will make headway very soon," he was quoted as saying by the country’s central television.

Xi Jinping also expressed hope that cross-border tourism cooperation will expand within the framework of the Great Tea Road project, and also that the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor will facilitate the development of high-quality transport links.