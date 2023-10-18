VEB plans to attract up to 300 bln yuan of Chinese investment for projects in Russia

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. VEB.RF intends to attract about 300 bln yuan of investment from Chinese investors for projects in Russia, Chairman of VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov told reporters.

"We are considering several large projects at once that are now ready to attract money from Chinese investors on mutually beneficial terms. First of all, these are projects in the field of petrochemicals. The total volume of such projects could be about 300 bln yuan," Shuvalov said.

Among the promising areas of interaction, Shuvalov also named sustainable development and green financing. Shuvalov also noted that, together with Chinese investors, VEB.RF is already financing projects with a total volume of more than 3 trillion rubles (220 bln yuan).