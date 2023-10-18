Russia discussing energy cooperation with Asian-Pacific states at Belt and Road Forum

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia and countries of the Asian-Pacific region are discussing cooperation on energy projects at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"It is necessary now to continue the vector that Russia has been implementing for the past 10-15 years on expanding relations with the countries of the Asian-Pacific region. And within the framework of the talks that are being held today, we certainly discuss the issues of developing cooperation in the energy sector," he said in an interview with Izvestiya newspaper.

Economic growth in the Asian-Pacific region will demonstrate higher rates than the global average in the coming ten years, which is why the level of energy consumption in this region’s countries will increase, the official added.

Novak said earlier that the sides at the forum would discuss attraction of private or state investment in current and future projects.

The Third Belt and Road Forum that is taking place in Beijing on October 17-18, has brought together over 4,000 people from over 140 countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived as the forum’s chief guest.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. Its goal is to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations along with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 countries and 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative.