China to lift restrictions on foreign investment in production — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. China intends to comprehensively lift restrictions on the flow of foreign investment in the production sector, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said.

"China will create a pilot zone of cooperation in the area of e-commerce on the Silk Road, sign agreements on free trade and protection of investment with a large number of countries, comprehensively remove restrictions on access of foreign investment in the production sector," he said at the opening of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Xi Jinping also noted the necessity to comprehensively promote cross-border trade in services, investment, expansion of access to markets for digital products and deepening of reforms in digital economy, in the area of intellectual property rights and public purchases.

The Third Belt and Road Forum for, which is taking place in Beijing on October 17-18, has brought together over 4,000 people from over 140 countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived as the forum’s chief guest.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. Its goal is to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations along with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 countries and 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative.