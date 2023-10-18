China has become main trade partner for over 140 countries, world regions — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. China has become the main trade partner for more than 140 countries and world regions and it is moving in the direction of even greater openness, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said.

"China is already the main trade partner for more than 140 countries and world regions and it is the main source of investment for an increasing number of states," he said at the opening of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

"Thanks to the joint construction of the One Belt and One Road Initiative China is increasingly opening to the world," Xi Jinping said, adding that "the Chinese market has become more closely connected with the global market."

The Third Belt and Road Forum for, which is taking place in Beijing on October 17-18, has brought together over 4,000 people from over 140 countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived as the forum’s chief guest.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. Its goal is to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations along with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 countries and 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative.