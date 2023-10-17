{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Tourism

Thailand's three-month visa-free stay for Russians to stimulate economy — cabinet

Extending the period of visa-free stay for Russian nationals meets "the interests of economic and foreign policy cooperation with the Russian Federation," according to the minutes

BANGKOK, October 17. /TASS/. Allowing Russian nationals to stay in Thailand visa-free for 90 days will be a boon for the economy, according to the minutes from the meeting of the kingdom’s government held on Monday.

"The Russian Federation is on the list of countries whose nationals are allowed to stay in the kingdom when visiting it for tourism purposes visa-free for no more than 90 days. This order, effective from November 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024, is expected to help attract more foreign tourists. Although the decision will lose the government around 29 mln baht (roughly $800,000 - TASS) it will push tourism-related revenues up and stimulate Thailand’s economy, per the government’s initiative," the document reads.

Extending the period of visa-free stay for Russian nationals meets "the interests of economic and foreign policy cooperation with the Russian Federation," according to the minutes. The decision aims to "establish ties between people, which is the basis of international relations," the document says.

Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin announced the decision to extend the period of visa-free stay for Russian nationals from 30 to 90 days as a temporary measure following a government meeting on Monday. More than 20 mln foreigners have visited the kingdom since the beginning of this year. The bulk of tourists arrived from neighboring Malaysia (3.3 mln), followed by China (2.6 mln), South Korea (1.2 mln), India (1.19 mln), and Russia (1.038 mln).

In 2019, Russia was the seventh-biggest tourist market for Thailand (1.5 mln). That same year, a record 40 mln foreign tourists visited the country, with the tourism sector accounting for 12% of GDP.

Tags
TourismThailand
WSA predicts steel demand growth by 1.8% globally in 2023
Inflation and high interest rate in the majority of countries limited the steel demand recovery in 2023 and its growth in developed economies will be slower in 2024, the World Steel Association noted
Read more
Russian diplomat calls Putin-Xi meetings increasingly important amid geopolitical changes
According to Maria Zakharova, any contact between the two leaders is an opportunity to coordinate positions and analyze how bilateral agreements have been implemented
Read more
US must be held accountable for Israel's crimes — Iranian Foreign Ministry
"Sending a fleet to the region makes no sense other than unilateral support for the oppressor. Any party that supports this regime bears and must bear the same international responsibility," the statement reads
Read more
UNSC rejects Russian proposal for resolution on conflict between Israel, Palestine
The five votes cast for the proposal were insufficient for it to pass
Read more
US military to intervene in Middle East conflict if it expands — expert
Commenting on US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel, Boris Dolgov pointed out the trip is primarily a show of support from Washington
Read more
Work on creation of BRICS payment system underway — Russian MFA
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large Pavel Knyazev, the work is being held through finance ministries and central banks within the framework of their dialogue and cooperation mechanisms
Read more
Putin arrives in China for two-day visit
The first day of his work schedule is dedicated mostly to bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries who are also taking part in the conference, including the presidents of Vietnam and Mongolia
Read more
US ‘obnoxiousness’ won’t make Russia leave APEC — MFA
Kirill Barsky said it is "extraordinary" that the US refused to invite some heads of economies that are the group’s members, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, to attend the next APEC summit
Read more
Soros-funded Central European University recognized as undesirable in Russia
According to the office, the NGO's officially declared goals include promoting the values of "open society and democracy" in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in the republics of the former Soviet Union
Read more
Poland’s ruling party in the lead after 95% of votes counted
Law and Justice party gathered 35.98% of the votes, while the opposition Civic Coalition collected 30.17%
Read more
Hamas announces new strike on Ben-Gurion airport
The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the Israeli authorities' crimes against Palestinian civilians"
Read more
Scholz warns Hezbollah, Iran against involvement in Middle East conflict
The German chancellor is expected to travel to Israel later in the day
Read more
Putin to travel to China for two-day visit
He last went to that country for the opening of the Winter Olympics in February 2022
Read more
Putin says Middle East conflict has bigger magnitude than Russia’s operation in Ukraine
The President noted that a hot conflict between the West and Russia, if it happens, will not be limited to the framework of a special military operation, “it will be a completely different war”
Read more
Iran’s Supreme Leader says country must respond to Israel's actions in Gaza
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the prospect of the country entering the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was "conceivable"
Read more
Hungary-Russian relations lose much due to Moscow’s special op but still can be saved — PM
Viktor Orban stressed that the country was interested in maintaining cooperation with Russia, including in the economic area
Read more
Israeli diplomat says too early to talk about truce in Gaza Strip
It is too early to talk about a truce [with the Palestinians] in the Gaza Strip, a representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss prospects of Power of Siberia project
Russia’s delegation includes all specialized ministers, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and representatives of core business, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Israel’s Gallant vows to carry out ‘deadly war’ in Gaza, to change situation forever
It will forever change the situation in the Palestinian enclave, added the Minister of Defense of the Jewish State
Read more
Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian army site in Kherson area over past day
It is reported that Russian forces also eliminated a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone and an enemy temporary deployment site in the Kakhovka direction
Read more
Putin set to hold phone talks today with leaders of Israel, Palestine — presidential aide
"The president is keeping a close eye on the unprecedented escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Yury Ushakov underlined
Read more
Hamas’ militant wing claims it holds up to 250 hostages — TV
According to the spokesperson for the militant wing of Hamas Abu Obaida, "200 Israeli captives are held directly by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest are held by other groups"
Read more
Withdrawal of CTBT ratification serves Russia's security interests — lawmaker
The first reading of the bill on withdrawal from the CTBT ratification by the deputies of the State Duma will take place at the plenary session of the lower house of Russia’s parliament on Tuesday
Read more
Putin discusses Middle East escalation with Netanyahu
The Russian president informed the Israeli prime minister about Moscow’s moves to help normalize the situation in the region, prevent further escalation of violence and avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Read more
Hamas says 22 hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
As of now, twenty-two hostages have been killed as a result of Israeli bombardments, a spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said
Read more
Warsaw's position on Ukraine 'unlikely' to change after Polish elections — Russian envoy
Poland held parliamentary elections on October 15, with the conservative Law and Justice party winning 36.6% of the vote
Read more
State Duma adopts bill to revoke CTBT ratification in first reading
The bill was supported by 412 Duma members
Read more
Some 560 Americans waiting for opportunity to cross into Egypt near Rafah checkpoint — TV
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said earlier that Cairo was ready to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah checkpoint but Israel had taken no measures to open the checkpoint on the Palestinian side
Read more
Palestinian ambassador to Russia confirms Israel letting some water into Gaza
Abdel Hafiz Nofal pointed out that Israel cut off water and electricity to Gaza in the first days of the conflict.
Read more
Conflict between West, Russia would be different from special operation in Ukraine – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
Read more
Russia in relations with West prepares for war, but wants peace – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
Read more
Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk was approaching the Russian border
Read more
Russia proposes to amend Brazil-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Middle East
"We are convinced that our draft better meets the humanitarian needs of the civilian population in Gaza and doesn’t contain political elements that could divide members of the UNSC," Dmitry Polyansky stated
Read more
US supports Kiev to avoid getting 'sucked into' wider European war — Biden
One of his objectives in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden told CBS television, was to prevent his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "from being able to occupy an independent country that borders NATO allies and is on the Russian border"
Read more
Zelensky ‘starting to annoy’ everyone in US, Europe, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian president feels this dissatisfaction and "is beginning to crack"
Read more
Terrorists plotting attacks on Russian troops in Syria — reconciliation center
According to Vadim Kulit, the command of the Russian task force and the Syrian army will take necessary preemptive measures
Read more
Russian tech firm develops machine-gun turret mount capable of identifying enemy targets
It is specified that the turret is outfitted with the machine vision technology capable of identifying enemy manpower and equipment at any time of the day or night
Read more
Hamas spent four years on preparations for attack on Israel — Tasnim
It is noted that the movement has always announced the drills publicly
Read more
Russian forces continuing to implement master plan during special op — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, deep defenses have been built in certain areas along the entire line of combat operations
Read more
Hamas representative says senior Israeli army officers held captive
There are several high-ranking officers among the captured Zionist (meaning Israeli - TASS) soldiers from the Gaza Division, Khalid Meshaal said
Read more
MI6 ex-head says ground operation against HAMAS to become Israel’s mistake
This could turn out to be a failure for the Israeli authorities, says former head of the British Foreign Intelligence Service Alex Younger
Read more
Russian MFA says Ukraine has Western support in making ‘reckless’ steps about ZNPP
Konstantin Vorontsov said Russia is ready to "continue to provide the necessary assistance to the IAEA Secretariat in this matter"
Read more
Hungary never sought confrontation with Russia, Orban assures Putin
"We have never been in a more difficult situation," Viktor Orban said, as he described this exchange as "the toughest ever"
Read more
Used car sales on the rise in Russia — statistics
The Russian car brand Lada traditionally tops the list
Read more
Russia to retaliate if US deploys medium, short-range missiles to Europe — MFA
Vladimir Yermakov stressed that the current confrontation between Russia and the US had been triggered by Washington
Read more
West wants to put down the Russian president, 'nothing new,' Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that so far the Western leaders have not succeeded and will not succeed
Read more
Quasi-civilian space facilities likely targets for retaliatory strike — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Yermakov emphasized that quasi-civilian infrastructure could quite logically turn out to be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike
Read more
Israeli intelligence chief takes responsibility for missing Hamas attack
Ronen Bar stated that the service failed to anticipate the attack, despite numerous preventive measures
Read more
Russia says its forces foiled six Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area
The battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk also said that Ukraine lost about 60 servicemen
Read more
Hamas’ militant wing claims having carried out another rocket attack on Tel Aviv
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades launched rockets on Tel Aviv in response to attacks on civilians, it said in a statement posted
Read more
Iran’s involvement in Israeli-Palestinian conflict is ‘imaginable,’ foreign minister says
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, "other fronts will open up" in the conflict area if Israel "continues to commit war crimes"
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost nearly two companies of troops near Kupyansk
The official representative of the Russian combat group "West" Sergei Zybinsky said that the group destroyed the Ukrainian 152-mm motorized artillery system 2S1 "Gvozdika" with counter-battery fire
Read more
Draft UN resolution on Mideast lacks support due to Russian authorship — Moscow’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that the UN Security Council once again became a hostage to the aspirations of Western countries, which refused to support Russia's draft resolution on the Middle East
Read more
Latvia closes two checkpoints on border with Russia
The Grebnevo and Terekhovo crossings on the Latvia-Russia border continue to operate normally
Read more
Israel to hold off launching Gaza ground offensive until after Biden’s visit — Der Spiegel
The US president is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday
Read more
Putin discusses evacuation of CIS citizens from Gaza with Egyptian president
On October 16, the Russian leader also held phone talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Read more
List of new BRICS candidates to be greenlighted at Kazan summit — Russian MFA
"We are currently facing the task of ensuring the accession of those six countries that have been invited to join BRICS starting January 1, as seamlessly as possible," Pavel Knyazev noted
Read more
Netanyahu tells Putin that Israel will not stop until it destroys Hamas’ capabilities
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Putin on Monday evening and "made it clear that Israel was attacked by vile and cruel murderers and has gone to war determined and united, and it won’t stop until it destroys the military and government capabilities of Hamas," his office said
Read more
Ukraine’s military loses over 200 troops in Zaporozhye area over past day
Reconnaissance data helped Russian artillery teams wipe out a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the settlement of Malinovka in a precision strike, Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Ukraine suffering 'massive losses' in counteroffensive, Putin says
Earlier, the Russian leader pointed out that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had completely failed, even though Kiev was planning more offensive operations in some areas
Read more
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine conflict, bilateral issues on Wednesday — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underscored that, "as a rule, the [Russian] president gives his assessment of the latest developments in the special military operation"
Read more
Next year’s BRICS Games in Russia to be all sports, no politics, says diplomat
"We are confident that this will benefit the development of multidimensional ties between our peoples and serve as a celebration of sport and equal cooperation in this sphere," Pavel Knyazev added
Read more
Arab countries who friended Israel made mistake — Iranian Foreign Ministry
Normalizing relations with the Zionist regime does not contribute to stability and security in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said
Read more
Israel to minimize casualties during operation in Gaza — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that the safety of civilians was a factor taken into consideration in planning a ground operation
Read more
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Read more
Russia's Mir payment system starts working in Venezuela — Novak
According to the Russian deputy prime minister, the volume of bilateral trade between Moscow and Caracas has increased by 77% over the past five years
Read more
Damage to Balticconnector caused by external force — Finnish climate minister
The operation of the underwater gas pipeline Balticconnector between Finland and Estonia has been suspended due to a suspected leak
Read more
Hamas intends to exchange hostages for 6,000 Palestinian prisoners behind bars in Israel
Abu Ubayda, a spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said on Monday that the radicals were holding 200 to 250 people hostage
Read more
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack plane in past day
It is also reported that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 65 enemy troops
Read more
Israeli army eliminates militants trying to infiltrate country from Lebanon
A squad of four militants attempted to infiltrate the security fence and plant a explosive device
Read more
Guards at Zaporozhye nuclear plant neutralize Ukrainian drones almost daily — Russian MFA
These days, on an almost daily basis, guards at the plant neutralize numerous aircraft launched by Ukrainian militants for the purpose of attacks and provocations against the plant, Konstantin Vorontsov said
Read more
Trump calls Biden’s latest interview with CBS 'a joke'
The former American leader added that the interview should be regarded as a contribution to the political campaign of the Democratic Party
Read more
Xi, Putin to conduct in-depth dialogue on bilateral relations — Chinese Foreign Ministry
On October 17, the Russian leader arrived in China at Xi’s invitation for a two-day visit
Read more
Israel attacks hundreds of military targets in Gaza overnight
Also, an ammo depot and a bank used by Hamas for funding terror activity were struck
Read more
FSB nabs Crimean resident for collaborating with Ukraine’s intelligence
On an assignment from Ukraine’s intelligence, the suspect was engaged in creating ammunition caches on the territory of Crimea
Read more
Abbas to discuss talks on situation with Israel during visit to Russia — ambassador
Naturally, the key topic [during the visit] will be the situation in Gaza, Israel’s attacks, political talks, and, of course, Russia’s role, what it can and might be able to do, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Read more
Russia’s defense chief chairs meeting to discuss increasing howitzer, MLRS production
Sergey Shoigu urged efforts to shorten delivery times to troops
Read more
Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday, then will visit Jordan — White House
Biden wants to "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel" after the recent attack by the radical Palestinian organization Hamas, and consult on next steps, Jean-Pierre said in a statement
Read more
Ukraine’s neutral status extremely important to Russia — Putin
"We believe that NATO poses threats to us through Ukraine and we want our concerns to be heard," the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
Israel used white phosphorus in south Lebanon again, Al Wataniya says
The attacks resulted in casualties, but their number has not been disclosed
Read more
Russia, Mongolia to discuss gas projects
The heads of state are also expected to discuss trilateral projects in the in coordination with China in the gas transport and supply area
Read more
Putin in Beijing to hold meetings with heads of Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, Thailand
"Alongside this, the possibility of some other meetings is being worked on," the Russian presidential aide for international affairs went on to say
Read more
Putin yet to put forward own peace initiative for Palestinian-Israeli conflict — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the President had probably "already formed a certain opinion about the results of his telephone conversations" with the parties to the conflict and other regional leaders and would now discuss them with his Chinese counterpart while on his visit to China
Read more
Biden tells CBS he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely
The US leader also commented on the so called two state solution for Israel and Palestine
Read more
Russia continues to notify US of ballistic missile launches — Foreign Ministry
"We continue to adhere to the central quantitative limitations stipulated by the New START Treaty and notify the United States of upcoming launches of ICBMs and SLBMs," Konstantin Vorontsov specified
Read more
Orban points to need to end Ukrainian conflict during his meeting with Putin
The prime minister's spokesman also revealed that Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin "discussed Hungarian-Russian cooperation in the fields of gas, oil and nuclear energy"
Read more
Russia requests voting for resolution on Middle East on October 16
"We expect Brazilian Presidency of the Council to confirm this shortly," First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
FACTBOX: Belt and Road initiative
Today, the Belt and Road initiative is the backbone of China’s foreign economic and foreign policy
Read more
Russia says its bombers struck two Ukrainian command posts in Donetsk republic
The spokesman Alexander Savchuk also said that counterbattery operations helped detect and suppress about 30 artillery units of the enemy
Read more
Press review: Arabs react coolly to Gaza flare-up and Europe hosts nuke-themed NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 17th
Read more
Press review: IDF delays blitz amid civilian death worry and China urges US to curb Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 16th
Read more
Signs indicate US may return nuclear arms to UK — Russian Foreign Ministry
"We consider this as a demonstrative and openly provocative signal about the intention of not only avoiding the weakening of so-called joint nuclear missions but also of boosting their potential," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Vladimir Yermakov said
Read more
Biden’s campaign to open account on Trump’s social network — Fox News
Biden’s campaign officials said the purpose of the account will be "injecting their message" into GOP coverage and combat "mis and disinformation" about Biden
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Xi on October 18 — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the talks will be held in two rounds: first, with the delegations and then one-on-one
Read more
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Israeli town of Metula — Telegram statement
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Metula, located on the border with Lebanon, had come under attack
Read more
Iranian foreign minister says groups opposing Israel to make ‘pre-emptive steps’ shortly
On the contrary, some pre-emptive actions by the resistance may be taken in the coming hours, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said
Read more
Polish parliamentary election unlikely to alter trend of Moscow-Warsaw relations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers Poland’s hostile stance toward Russia as "absurd"
Read more
Gazprom Export files lawsuit to ban Europol GAZ further proceedings in Stockholm
The court accepted this application and scheduled a hearing of the arbitration court of first instance for October 26
Read more
Israel tells Zelensky 'not the right time' to visit — news portal
According to the report, such a trip could take place later during one of the Ukrainian president's potential European tours
Read more
Ukraine’s offensive failed, even as it prepares to attack in some areas – Putin
The head of state noted that Russia will react to this accordingly
Read more
EU Delegation bringing back European Film Festival in Russia — ambassador to Moscow
"The opening of the festival will take place on October 25 with a screening of the Spanish film 'Ramona,'" Roland Galharague pointed out
Read more