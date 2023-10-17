Turkey’s electronic gas hub project calls for various suppliers — industry source

ANKARA, October 17. /TASS/. Turkey’s electronic gas trading hub will potentially involve various suppliers of gas apart from Russia, a source in the Turkish energy sector told TASS.

"The electronic platform, a draft of which is currently under discussion between Turkey and Russia, assumes that various gas suppliers will participate in it, not just Russia. It has already been mentioned that there is interest on the part of Azerbaijan; there could potentially be other sellers from the Caspian and the Mediterranean. Plus we should not forget about the LNG (liquified natural gas - TASS) sphere. Its geography is much broader and Turkey has the required infrastructure to service LNG tankers," the source noted.

The relevant authorities are currently making efforts, the source indicated, toward making progress in agreeing upon a roadmap for establishing the gas hub in Turkey. It is still premature to announce a timeframe "but the political will is there to coordinate the relevant issues, without any delays" in the process, he added.

Russia has drafted and submitted a proposed gas hub roadmap to Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.