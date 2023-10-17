Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss prospects of Power of Siberia project

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss prospects of the Power of Siberia 2 project with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"All projects that are relevant to bilateral relations, will be discussed in some way, of course," he said when asked whether the discussion of the project’s prospects is on the agenda.

Russia’s delegation includes all specialized ministers, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and representatives of core business, Peskov added.

Meanwhile, there are no plans to sign any documents, he noted.