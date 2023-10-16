Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market has showed growth at the start of the week, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index edged up by 1.33% to 3,234.78 points. The RTS Index gained 1.25% to 1,047 points. The dollar surged by 0.16% to 97.39 rubles. The euro grew by 0.32% to 102.5 rubles. The yuan lost 0.012% to 13.29 rubles.

"The rise in oil prices to about $90 per barrel of the Brent gave confidence to buyers. The ruble attempted to become stronger against the dollar but remained weak overall. The external background was neutral. Chinese stock exchange indices declined moderately, while European ones were slightly above zero. Oil prices continue receiving support from growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

There is still a probability for a moderate upward move of the domestic market in a short term, BCS Investment World noted. The company forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be 3,125-3,250 points tomorrow.