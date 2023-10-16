US LNG exports rise by 1% in August, shipments to Europe increase

MOSCOW. October 17. /TASS. According to a US Department of Energy report, the US exported 353 bln cubic meters (around 10 bln cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in August 2023, which is 1.1% more than in July. At the same time, after a drop in July, the share of shipments to European countries increased again.

LNG exports were 1.1% higher in August 2023 than in July 2023 and 17.7% higher than in August 2022. 114 LNG tankers were dispatched in total.

The Netherlands (57.4 bln cubic feet, or 1.62 bln cubic meters), South Korea (34.9 bln cubic feet, or 0.99 bln cubic meters), France (34.3 bln cubic feet, or 0.97 bln cubic meters), Japan (24.2 bln cubic feet, or 0.68 bln cubic meters), and Italy (21.5 bln cubic feet, or 0.61 bln cubic meters) were the primary destinations for steel supplies. These countries supplied 48.9% of total US deliveries.

At the same time, according to the report, the share of supplies to Asia in total US LNG exports fell to 38% in August from 42% in July. In August, the share of shipments to Europe increased to 56.5%. The remaining volumes were distributed to countries in Latin America.

In January-August 2023, the United States exported approximately 2.8 trillion cubic meters of LNG (79.3 bln cubic meters). Since the beginning of the year, the United States has exported 52.3 bln cubic meters of LNG to Europe (66% of total volume), and 21.1 bln cubic meters to Asia (27% of total volume).