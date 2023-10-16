Venezuela notes progress in project development with Gazprom — minister

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Significant progress has been made in the development of Venezuela's projects with Gazprom, Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea said after a meeting of a high-level bilateral intergovernmental commission.

"We note significant progress in gas production in Venezuela," he told reporters when asked what joint projects Caracas was working on with Gazprom.

The minister also highlighted the positive results of military-technical cooperation between the two countries, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, mining, education, and science.

"We are working on the development of satellite control for Venezuela using Russian technologies. We are also involved in transferring technologies in the field of medicine and pharmaceuticals," he added.

Tellechea stressed that Russia and Venezuela are doing everything possible to develop a strategic partnership.