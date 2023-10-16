Energy supplies from Russia to China growing, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing continue to develop cooperation in the energy sector, the volumes of Russian energy supplies to China are growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin told China Media Group in an interview published on the Kremlin website.

The head of state pointed to the diversification of economies. "Indeed, as I have said, we have an extensive scope of cooperation in the field of, say, energy, and it is very diverse. This is not only the supply of oil and gas. In the field of oil, a pipeline is operating steadily, and pumping volumes are increasing. The same goes for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. Now we have good prospects, we have already signed an agreement on the Far Eastern route, and one more route, the Power of Siberia 2 that goes through Mongolia, is being worked out," the president said

"The amount of coal and electricity supplied is increasing and we continue to build nuclear units," Putin added. "We are working on a fast neutron reactor, which will provide us with an entirely new way of building relations in this high-tech energy sector as it creates conditions for a closes cycle and, in fact, there will be virtually no waste," Putin said.

The president also pointed to the expansion of cooperation in agriculture. "There are certain issues related to the supply of meat products and so on, but the work is continuing. We are aware of the Chinese consumers’ interest not only in agricultural products, but also in the supply of some products that the People’s Republic of China itself needs to produce there agricultural products on its own territory," Putin said.

"We are working on and we are developing a significant number of industries, and this number has been constantly growing, especially recently, because of our cooperation on high-tech," the Russian president concluded.