Middle Eastern conflict may lead to growth of Russian oil revenues — expert

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. Further escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and a potential restriction of energy supplies by Middle Eastern nations may enable Russia to significantly boost revenues from oil sales, CEO of the US-based investment vehicle Navigator Principal Investors Kyle Shostak told TASS.

If the US decides to toughen sanctions on Iran amid the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, only Russia and Saudi Arabia will be able to fully meet the global demand for hydrocarbons but "geopolitics may significantly lower the desire and abilities of Saudi Arabia to supply oil to Western markets," Shostak said.

"If leaders of Saudi Arabia at a certain moment have to confront Western interests in the region, having already indicated in particular that their process of rapprochement with Israel is actually terminated, the country may limit oil supplies either to Europe or to the US," the chief executive said. "At the same time, Russia that is not burdened with such political considerations may be able to obtain significant economic benefit, offering an extra quantity of petroleum products to key buyers and determining the price and volumes of supplies on conditions being beneficial for it," he noted.

"Such a scenario of developments appears quite realistic, even despite the existing price ceiling for Russian oil," the investor added.