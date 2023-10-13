Russia can double pork exports thanks to opening of Chinese market — Agroexport

HONG KONG, October 13. /TASS/. Russia can double its pork exports in the medium term with the beginning of pork supplies to China, Dmitry Krasnov, head of the Federal Center for the Development of Exports of Agro-Industrial Complex Products (FSBI Agroexport) said in an interview with TASS.

"For us, the opening of the Chinese market is important and fundamental. In the coming years after the start of supplies, these volumes could reach up to 100,000 tons. And in the medium term, it is quite realistic to supply 200,000 tons of pork, and even more," he said.

"Currently, pork supplies to the foreign market amount to just over 160,000 tons - this is the figure for 2022. And in 2023, we have already supplied more pork to foreign markets than in the entire last year, that is, exports are growing. Of course, this year we will exceed the figure of 200,000 tons," Krasnov noted.

"But if you compare the figure of 200,000 tons with the 100,000 tons that supplies to China can provide, then you will understand that this is a very serious increase in export volumes. And in the future, we can certainly double the current supplies [of pork] for export only thanks to the opening of the Chinese market," added the head of Agroexport.

In September, the Russian agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China allowed the supply of pork from Russia. The decision was made based on the results of a risk assessment and analysis of the state control system for African swine fever in the Russian Federation.