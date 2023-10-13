Hungary receives all oil, gas, nuclear fuel from Russia planned for 2023 — MFA

BUDAPEST, October 13. /TASS/. In 2023, Hungary received from Russia all the volumes of oil, gas and nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant it needed, the country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

Szijjarto, who took part in the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, said he had discussed energy cooperation with Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Denis Manturov, who heads the Industry and Trade Ministry, and Alexander Novak, who oversees the energy sector in the government.

"All Russian companies we have contracts with are fulfilling their obligations. At the moment, we have received all the volumes of natural gas, oil and nuclear fuel stipulated in the contracts this year," the Foreign Minister said in a video message on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

Szijjarto added that this also applies to oil supplied to Hungary via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline through Ukrainian territory.

"Oil supplies through Ukraine are going on uninterruptedly," the minister said, expressing hope that this route will be preserved and no one will disrupt it "neither financially, nor politically, nor physically."

He noted that thanks to supplies from Russia, gas storage facilities in Hungary are now filled at 62% of annual consumption, which is significantly higher than the average in the European Union. That means that the country is well prepared for the start of the winter heating season. "Hungary’s energy supply is physically impossible without Russian energy sources," Szijjarto concluded.