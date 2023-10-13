China, Turkey, Israel among top importers of Russian alcohol

HONG KONG, October 13. /TASS/. China, Turkey, and Israel are among the non-CIS countries with the highest volume of imports of Russian alcoholic product, Head of the Federal Center for the Development of Agricultural Product Exports (Agroexport) Dmitry Krasnov told TASS.

He noted, however, that the main markets for Russian alcoholic and non-alcoholic products are still the CIS countries and the EAEU. "But when it comes to alcoholic beverages, foreign markets are beginning to appear here [among the leaders]. These are China, Turkey, and a small amount went to Israel," he said.

"China is one of the key markets we need to enter. Wine, beer, vodka - all these alcoholic products have a lot of potential here," he added.

Krasnov noted that all end-consumer products that need to be recognizable require serious marketing work for promotion and a strong brand. "These are products that should end up in the HORECA industry (hotels, restaurants and catering), public catering or retail chains. These products must be recognizable and we must actively promote them," he concluded.