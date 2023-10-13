Hungary to continue working with Russia to serve its national interests — minister

BUDAPEST, October 13. /TASS/. Hungary intends to expand cooperation with Russia in strategic areas that align with its national interests, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said following a meeting with Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko in Moscow. Szijjarto and Murashko co chair the bilateral commission on economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Even in the current geopolitical environment Hungary seeks to develop cooperation with Russia on the basis of mutual respect, with an eye toward its own national interests. Hungarian-Russian cooperation is very important for Hungary in strategic areas; our getting reliable energy cannot be guaranteed without maintaining relations with Russia," he wrote on his page on Facebook (social media site banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist in Russia). He attached photos from the talks with Russia’s Healthcare Minister to the publication.

"Sanctions do not affect agriculture or healthcare, so we will continue supporting the further promotion of Hungarian agricultural and food companies on the Russian market, as well as encouraging the expansion of cooperation in the healthcare area," Szijjarto said. As co-chair of the joint commission, Murashko "has made a major personal contribution to expanding cooperation, be it gas supplies or, more recently, vaccination against coronavirus," the Hungarian minister added.

He also plans to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow.