Central Asian countries to sign agreement on new corridor from China to EU via Iran

TASHKENT, October 13. /TASS/. Central Asian countries are working on signing an agreement on creation of a new transport and transit corridor from China through Iranian territory to EU countries, the press service of the Uzbek transport ministry said in a statement.

The talks between representatives of transport and railway agencies of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey have been held via video link at the initiative of the Uzbek side, the ministry said.

"Important issues related to the signing of an agreement on creation of an international transport corridor 'China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey-Europe' were discussed at the meeting," the statement reads.

The participants of the meeting subscribed to the view that the creation of a new international transport corridor meets the interests of all its parties, and it will provide them with new possibilities for expanding transit traffic and trade ties between the countries, the press service added.