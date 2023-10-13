Ruble up against main currencies on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate continued growing against the dollar, euro and yuan on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 12:30 p.m. Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.49% compared with previous closing at 96.94 rubles, the euro was down by 0.61% at 102.19 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.4% at 13.247 rubles.

As of 12:37 p.m. the dollar was down by 0.36% at 97.07 rubles, the euro was down by half a percent at 102.29 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.3% at 13.258 rubles.

As of 1:00 p.m. Moscow time the dollar was down by 0.26% at 97.17 rubles, the euro was down by 0.53% at 102.28 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.14% at 13.281 rubles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke earlier at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State. The meeting held in Bishkek was headed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.