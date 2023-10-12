Fuel shortage in EU is linked to Russian oil price ceiling — Novak

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The fuel shortage currently observed in Europe is related in particular to introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil by western countries, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Sales of our oil to friendly countries continue; [it] is being sold above the ceiling. Yes, this created extra complications and difficulties with arranging supplies. However, this will eventually makes higher the total cost of products for which the consumer pays, European consumers in the first instance and consumers from the United States of America," Novak said.

"Those introducing the price ceiling are actually paying the higher price. That's why [we see] almost record-high prices for diesel fuel in Europe. Europe experiences the deficit of diesel fuel now," he added.