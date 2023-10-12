Russia’s external debt falls by $54.1 bln, reaches $329.5 bln as of October 1

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s external debt as of October 1, 2023, reached $329.5 bln, which is 14.1% (or $54.1 bln) lower than the figure at the beginning of 2023, the Bank of Russia said on Thursday.

"The significant decrease in government debt is due to a decline in the dollar equivalent of liabilities as the national currency weakens against the US dollar, as well as a decline in the volume of Russian sovereign securities held by non-residents, including as a result of their planned repayment," the regulator said.

On March 29, the Bank of Russia reported that Russia’s external debt as of January 1, 2023, amounted to $380.5 bln, while in 2022 the figure decreased by $101.8 bln.