Russia to supply at least 85 mln tons of coal to China by end-2023

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia plans to supply at least 85 mln tons of coal to China by the end of this year, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told TASS at the Russian Energy Week.

"It is difficult to project as there are certain limitations in the Eastern polygon in terms of throughput capacity, but we hope to cross the line of 85 mln tons," he said.

Exports of Russian coal to China and India rose 2.6-fold to 67 mln tons and five-fold to 20 mln tons over the past six years, respectively, Mochalnikov added.

