Russia’s revenues from oil exports up in September to July 2022 high — IEA

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s revenues from oil supplies to other countries increased by $1.8 bln in September 2023 to $18.8 bln amid an increase in exports by 460,000 barrels per day, hitting a record level since July 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report.

Exports of oil and petroleum products from Russia added 460,000 barrels per day to 7.6 mln barrels per day, with crude exports having risen by 250,000 barrels per day, according to the report.

The average price of Russia’s Urals crude oil rose by $8 to $81.8 per barrel, while the discount on it dropped to the lowest level since March.

The Russian government approved a number of new systemic measures for maintaining stability in the fuel market on October 6. In particular, it was decided to amend the Tax Code and resume, effective October 1, the parameters of the fuel damper mechanism that were adjusted starting from September 1. Russia is also lifting restrictions on exports of diesel fuel via pipelines to seaports for producers that supply at least 50% of diesel fuel produced to the local market. The authorities also stepped up demands for the sale of Class 5 gasoline and diesel on exchanges by oil producers from 13% to 15% and from 9.5% to 12.5%, respectively, which is expected to raise the guaranteed volume of supply of demanded fuel on exchanges and increase the volume of transactions under competitive terms.