Russia-Kyrgyzstan trade volume rises by almost 18% this year — Putin

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Moscow and Bishkek in the first six months of this year increased by almost 18%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

"Russia is one of the leading trade and economic partners of Kyrgyzstan. Last year, trade turnover increased by 37% to around a record-breaking $3.5 bln. In the first half of this year the figure added another 17.9%," he said.

Putin noted that Russia is the largest investor in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. "About 36% of all accumulated foreign direct investment in Kyrgyzstan is made up of Russian capital investments," he cited statistics.