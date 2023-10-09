Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $20 bln as of October 1

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 1.991 trillion rubles ($20 bln) as of October 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports on its Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, as of October 1, 2023, performance of federal budget expenditures for the implementation of National Projects amounted to 1.991,8 trillion rubles or 68.8% of the planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Science and Universities (81.5%), Culture (81.2%), Housing and Urban Environment (76.7%), Demography (74.7%), and Safe and High-Quality Roads (72.9%).

According to the ministry’s data, performance is over 60% for Labor Productivity (69.5%), Ecology (68.7%), Education (65.5%), Digital Economy of the Russian Federation (62.6%), and International Cooperation and Export (61.9%).

They are followed by Healthcare (57.5%), the Comprehensive Plan for the upgrade and expansion of the main infrastructure (transport part) (57.5%), Small and Medium-sized Business and Individual Entrepreneurial Initiative Support (56.2%), and Tourism and Hospitality Industry (47.2%).