Efforts continue to unblock Russian investors’ assets — Central Bank of Russia official

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Efforts for unblocking the assets of Russian investors are continuing, Bank of Russia First Deputy Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin said, adding that the regulator is expecting results.

"Some Russian citizens have had securities that they have acquired frozen through infrastructure. <…> We continue working on that issue together with the government to create mechanisms that would enable the unblocking of these foreign securities by de facto swapping them with non-residents [of Russia] for [the latter’s] balances held on C-type accounts. The work continues and I hope that we will obtain concrete results," he said, adding that the mechanisms that were discussed earlier would require not only an affirmative decision by the Russian side, but also a relevant decision by Western regulators.

Chistyukhin said earlier that the volume of assets held on C-type accounts was significant and kept rising, including due to coupon and dividend payments. That said, the Bank of Russia is ready to consider arrangements for the direct exchange of assets with institutional investors from unfriendly countries separately in each case, the Central Bank of Russia official added.

Earlier reports said that more than 3.5 mln Russian citizens had assets worth 1.5 trillion rubles ($14.8 bln) that are currently frozen.