Global financial system not meeting interests of majority of countries — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. The global financial system is not balanced and does not meet interests of the majority of countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"The global financial system - certainly it is not ideal, balanced and corresponding to interests of the overwhelming majority of participants in international interaction," the Russian President said.

Putin cited an example with credits of African states that have "more than one trillion dollars" in debts. "This will be never repaid," the head of state noted.

Such financial system goes beyond the framework of economic relations, Putin stressed.