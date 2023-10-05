Putin denies Chisinau statements of not buying Russian gas

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Statements made by Chisinau that Moldova is not buying Russian gas anymore are not true to fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"As regards supplies of our gas to Moldova, I once paid attention to a statement made by someone of Moldovan officials that Moldova is not buying Russian gas anymore. Frankly speaking, I was a bit surprised," Putin said. "Well, despite statements of Moldovan officials that Moldova stopped receiving Russian gas, I asked [Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexey] Miller yesterday and today, 'What are they doing? Gas is not needed for them?' He said, 'No, as [we supplied], we continue supplying,'" the head of state said.

Terms of Russian gas supplies to Moldova were put forward by the Moldovan side, Putin noted. "Moldova exactly asked us about such supplies and pricing formula. This was the Moldovan proposal and we made advances, despite all the contradictions in the political sphere. We selected the proposal of the Moldovan side," the Russian leader said. Nevertheless, issues related to debt obligations should be settled nevertheless, "these are obvious things," Putin added.