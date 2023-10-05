Russia to start gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in October — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia will begin supplying 3 billion cubic meters of gas to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this month, President Vladimir Putin said this at a plenary meeting of the Valdai international discussion club.

"Technically, this has already been done; full deliveries [of Russian gas to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan] will begin in October this year. So far in small volumes, but this is critically important for both the economy of Kazakhstan and the economy of Uzbekistan. We will supply 3 billion cubic meters each, and later we can increase it," the President said.

Earlier this week, Kremlin reported that on Friday, October 6, President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who will be in Russia on an official visit.

"There are plans for discussing prospects for the further development of Russian-Uzbek relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, as well as regional and international problems," the Kremlin’s press service reported.

The Kremlin said that the talks would end with the adoption of a joint statement by the heads of state and the signing of a number of interdepartmental and commercial agreements.