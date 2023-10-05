Russia to make six more fuel deliveries to Rooppur NPP by end of November

ROOPPUR, October 5. /TASS/. Russia will send six more batches of nuclear fuel for the first reactor of the Bangladeshi Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP), Vice President of the Atomstroiexport company Alexey Deriy told reporters.

"We will need six more flights with fuel. And we will do this by the end of November," the executive said.

"The delivery of fuel is a milestone that makes it possible for our power generating unit to shift to the ‘physical start’ stage in the near future and our objective is to do this next year," he noted.

The official ceremony commemorating the delivery of fuel to the Rooppur NPP was staged earlier today.

The Rooppur nuclear power plant with two VVER-1200 reactors is being built 160 km away from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. Construction on the site began in 2021. The design and construction of the facility is carried out by the engineering division of Rosatom. The life cycle of VVER-1200 reactors is 60 years with the possibility of extending the operating life for another 20 years. Currently, construction of the first and second power units of the plant is underway.