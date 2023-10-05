Bangladeshi PM thanks Russia, Putin for help with nuclear power plant project

ROOPPUR /Bangladesh/, October 5. /TASS/. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to Russia and President Vladimir Putin for their assistance in building the Rooppur nuclear power plant.

"I would like to thank the Russian government and express sincere gratitude to all the participants in the project," Hasina said. "And I would like to give special thanks to dear Russian President Vladimir Putin," she added.

The Bangladeshi premier recalled that the founder of her country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, envisioned building a power plant exactly with Russia’s assistance.